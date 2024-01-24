I’m a believer

According to an agreed principle, set in stone (quite literally) over 2000 years ago, I believe it is now 2024.

Although what we know and what we believe are, of course, two very diferent things. The last few years have been a chastening reminder of this enduring half-truth.

Was Boris Johnson really Prime Minister? I believe so, at least I thought he was. And, yet, a quick check reveals Boris Johnson was not Prime Minister. No one called Boris Johnson has ever, and in all likelihood will never, hold the highest ofce. A bloke called Alexander Johnson was Prime Minister, but that isn’t the same thing – it is not what we were led to believe.

Elizabeth Truss was, apparently, also Prime Minister – a concept so fanciful as to be truly unbelievable (however feeting that status was).

Indeed, it is best not to dwell on the renumeration that she gets for being an ex-PM of 44 days. £150,000 per year for life, dear friends! If that doesn’t shake your belief system, nothing will.

Democracy is rubbish but, foolishly, I still believe in it. The alternative is too chilling to consider. For the time being, Keir Starmer has an open goal – but history tells us, open goals can be missed.

Believe me – for our own health – we have to nail the next big decision.