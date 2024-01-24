Pharmafile Logo

PharmaTimes - January/February 2024

I’m a believer

According to an agreed principle, set in stone (quite literally) over 2000 years ago, I believe it is now 2024.

Although what we know and what we believe are, of course, two very diferent things. The last few years have been a chastening reminder of this enduring half-truth.

Was Boris Johnson really Prime Minister? I believe so, at least I thought he was. And, yet, a quick check reveals Boris Johnson was not Prime Minister. No one called Boris Johnson has ever, and in all likelihood will never, hold the highest ofce. A bloke called Alexander Johnson was Prime Minister, but that isn’t the same thing – it is not what we were led to believe.

Elizabeth Truss was, apparently, also Prime Minister – a concept so fanciful as to be truly unbelievable (however feeting that status was).

Indeed, it is best not to dwell on the renumeration that she gets for being an ex-PM of 44 days. £150,000 per year for life, dear friends! If that doesn’t shake your belief system, nothing will.

Democracy is rubbish but, foolishly, I still believe in it. The alternative is too chilling to consider. For the time being, Keir Starmer has an open goal – but history tells us, open goals can be missed.

Believe me – for our own health – we have to nail the next big decision.

January/February 2024 - magazine highlights

Meeting of minds

Global collective discuss key issues in rare neuroimmune c...

Big reset!

AI is making waves across the pharma European regulatory l...

Years and years

Priorities for 2024 – innovation, partnerships and unmet c...

Healthcare flare

Proactive signal detection is a welcome step change in dru...

Bug in the system

The curious challenges of gene therapy development

Super models

How to realise the full potential of functional service pr...

The ultimate test

Hepatitis C elimination has brought great success but how...

Epic trail!

Politics, priorities and pitfalls for pharma in ‘24