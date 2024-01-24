Epic trail!

We’re going to hear a lot about the NHS this year (especially on the campaign trail). In my last article for PharmaTimes – ‘Victorian Era’ – we looked at the arrival of new Health and Care Secretary Victoria Atkins and her various challenges. Waiting times! Strikes! Trusts in the red! And overwhelming demand!

But reading the NHS’s press releases at the beginning of the year, you’ll actually be struck by the number of good news stories.

The English referral-to-treatment (RTT) waiting list shrank by 96,000 patient pathways in November 2023, and average waiting times also fell by 1.6 weeks to 44.3 weeks RTT. No mean achievement when you consider the context.

Check out the rest of this feature here