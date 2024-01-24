Meeting of minds

INSPIRE, a global collective of five like-minded rare neuroimmune patient advocacy groups (PAGs) discuss the key issues in rare neuroimmune conditions and call for collective action.

When we reflect on illnesses that could interfere with a long and healthy life, we think of leading global causes of death – cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

But there’s a another, bigger threat in this story. One of the biggest challenges of our time: neurological, or brain disorders, the leading cause of disability worldwide.

In fact, the total cost of neurological diseases in Europe is comparable to cancer, heart disease and diabetes combined.

Check out the rest of this feature here