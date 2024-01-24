Pharmafile Logo

Meeting of minds

24th Jan 2024

Published in PharmaTimes magazine -
by Various
Global collective discuss key issues in rare neuroimmune conditions

INSPIRE, a global collective of five like-minded rare neuroimmune patient advocacy groups (PAGs) discuss the key issues in rare neuroimmune conditions and call for collective action.

When we reflect on illnesses that could interfere with a long and healthy life, we think of leading global causes of death – cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

But there’s a another, bigger threat in this story. One of the biggest challenges of our time: neurological, or brain disorders, the leading cause of disability worldwide.

In fact, the total cost of neurological diseases in Europe is comparable to cancer, heart disease and diabetes combined.

Check out the rest of this feature here

PharmaTimes Magazine

Article published in Magazine

Launch the PharmaTimes digital editon app

SUBSCRIBE

Tags

News alerts

Latest content

Contact details

PharmaTimes Media Ltd.
Mansard House
Church Road
Little Bookham
Leatherhead
Surrey KT23 3JG

E: editorial@pharmatimes.com
E: subscriptions@pharmatimes.com
T: +44 (0)20 7240 6999
F: +44 (0)20 7240 4479