Big reset!

24th Jan 2024

Published in PharmaTimes magazine - January 2024
by Hester Borgers
AI is making waves across the pharma European regulatory landscape

In recent years, the world has witnessed a surge in the development and adoption of AI.

One field where AI is increasingly used to drive innovation is the life sciences industry, particularly in medicines development.

There are numerous areas where AI can play a role, such as predictive modelling on effectiveness and safety, repurposing, clinical trial design and medicines interaction modelling.

With the fast-paced development of the technology, the legal framework is undergoing changes as well. Most notably, this will be the upcoming AI Act and – albeit more indirectly – the reform of the pharmaceutical legislation.

Article published in January 2024 Magazine

