Years and years

24th Jan 2024

Published in PharmaTimes magazine - January 2024
by John Pinching
Priorities for 2024 – innovation, partnerships and unmet clinical needs

Make no mistake, 2023 was a demanding year for life sciences manufacturing, with pressure to innovate, reduce costs and address global supply chain disruption through improved visibility and contingency planning.

Meanwhile, across life sciences manufacturing quality and compliance, the global digitalisation drive continues apace as the pressure builds to innovate, collaborate and contain costs.

The most significant pharma R&D projects for 2024 are concentrated in the biotech space. Although small-molecule developments are still a focus of investment, this once dominant field is becoming steadily less strategically important.

PharmaTimes Magazine

Article published in January 2024 Magazine

