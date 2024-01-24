Healthcare flare

Proactive signal detection is a welcome step change in drug safety

Safety signal detection in post-market drug monitoring has changed little since the discipline was first introduced following the 1950s thalidomide tragedy.

But now smart new technology applied to robust, standardised real-world data, from sources including electronic medical records and healthcare claims, is set to make proactive signal detection a reliable reality. ArisGlobal’s Elizabeth Smalley explains.

