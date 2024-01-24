Pharmafile Logo

Healthcare flare

24th Jan 2024

Published in PharmaTimes magazine - January 2024
by Elizabeth Smalley
Proactive signal detection is a welcome step change in drug safety

Safety signal detection in post-market drug monitoring has changed little since the discipline was first introduced following the 1950s thalidomide tragedy.

But now smart new technology applied to robust, standardised real-world data, from sources including electronic medical records and healthcare claims, is set to make proactive signal detection a reliable reality. ArisGlobal’s Elizabeth Smalley explains.

Safety signal monitoring has changed little from when the practice was first introduced around 70 years ago in response to the thalidomide tragedy.

Check out the rest of this feature here

PharmaTimes Magazine

Article published in January 2024 Magazine

Launch the PharmaTimes digital editon app

SUBSCRIBE

Tags

News alerts

Latest content

Contact details

PharmaTimes Media Ltd.
Mansard House
Church Road
Little Bookham
Leatherhead
Surrey KT23 3JG

E: editorial@pharmatimes.com
E: subscriptions@pharmatimes.com
T: +44 (0)20 7240 6999
F: +44 (0)20 7240 4479