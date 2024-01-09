Deepcell and NVIDIA collaborate to advance AI in single cell research

Both aim to advance the use of AI-powered cell analysis for cancer, stem cell and cell therapies

Deepcell has entered into a research collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in single cell research for cancer, stem cells and cell therapies.

Both companies aim to advance understandings of cell morphology and advance the use of AI-powered cellular analysis in cell biology and translational research.

As part of the agreement, Deepcell will incorporate NVIDIA’s AI into its single cell analysis technology to co-develop new uses for generative AI and multimodal applications in cell biology.

Currently, the development and successful deployment of multimodal generative AI in life sciences requires domain-specific expertise and innovation in the underlying AI models to apply to life sciences.

In collaboration with NVIDIA, Deepcell, an AI focused life sciences company, will provide AI models that leverage state-of-the-art architectures, algorithms, and multimodal and multiomic datasets to enhance novel biological insights.

Deepcell will apply NVIDIA’s computing expertise and the NVIDIA Clara suite, along with Deepcell’s high-dimensional cell morphology analysis and sorting platform, REM-I, to co-develop novel algorithms for cell image analysis.

NVIDIA Clara comprises computing platforms, software and services that power AI solutions for healthcare and life sciences, including medical imaging and instruments for genomics and drug discovery.

Both will advance the use of cell-based imaging, advance the discovery and application of morpholomics across the life sciences and will enable new methods of discovery across a wide range of fields, including cancer biology, developmental biology, stem cell biology, gene therapy and functional screening.

Mahyer Salek, cofounder, president and chief technology officer, Deepcell, commented: “As we look to the future, we see many possibilities for incorporating multimodal and generative AI into our platform [to leverage] our proprietary database of billions of cell images to train additional AI models.”

George Vacek, genomics alliances lead, NVIDIA, said: ““This collaboration will accelerate the development and adoption of generative AI tools in cell analysis, helping power future discoveries and their application in translational research.”